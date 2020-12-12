Expect AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved within days: UK NHS chief

-
-
After rolling out the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for coronavirus, Britain is hoping the approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s shot will be given within a matter of days, David Prior, Chair of UK’s National Health Service said on Saturday.
“Next three months are going to be extremely difficult. Our hopes are pinned on the vaccine...We are hoping it will be approved within a matter of days.,” Prior said.
Speaking in the FICCI’s annual general meeting, Prior said that there has been a silver lining in the pandemic which has brought forth a whole new brand of research and development.
He said the current crisis has shown countries how we are totally unprepared for the pandemic of this kind. On the other hand, it has also triggered extraordinary innovation.
“We must win the public confidence in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. This is why the regulatory process has to be independent.”
He also said that all around the world the health care systems have been struggling with the pandemic and it is not going to be manageable in the future.
“There has to be a fundamental change. and healthcare has to be more personalised. Going forward this revolution will be enabled by digitisation".
