Business Standard

Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet

Around 300 delegates and experts, including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries, have been taking part in the conclave

G20 meets | Bhopal | G20 summit

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

G20, G20 India

Experts will deliberate on 'new complementaries in trade and value chains' and other topics on Tuesday during the 'Think-20' meeting being held under the aegis of G20 in Bhopal.

They will also hold a discussion on 'Global South and Global Governance for LiFE ((Lifestyle for Environment)' during a round table meeting on the concluding day of the two-day event.

Around 300 delegates and experts, including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries, have been taking part in the conclave which began on Monday.

The concluding session will be presided over by S T Devare, former ambassador and present chairman of the research advisory council of Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries, an official said.

RIS Director General Prof Sachin Chaturvedi will present the conference report, the official said.

The subjects of Tuesday's plenary sessions are 'Role of Triangular Co-operation in Localisation of SDGs' and 'New Complementaries in Trade and Value Chains'.

After the valedictory session, the delegates will visit Sanchi, located more than 40 km from Bhopal.

During the inaugural session on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said more than 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a "handful of people", an apparent reference to the developed nations, and deprecated the ongoing "rat race" in the global arena to beat one another.

India's age-old tradition speaks of world peace and welfare, Chouhan said.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:24 IST

