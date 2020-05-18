JUST IN
Covid-19: Lockdown 4.0, Qatar's tough penalties, Africa's rising cases
Business Standard

Lockdown 4.0 in pictures: Traffic jam in Delhi, migrants travel, and more

As the country enters another phase of lockdown, here's a look at how things are getting back to normal

Topics
Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Traffic jam seen in morning at ITO, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

 

Metro workers sit inside a metro train after it was sanitized, ahead of the resumption of metro services, in Noida. Photo: PTI

 

 

Migrants travel towards their native places in northeast, at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada. Photo: PTI

 

 

Migrants from Basti district (Uttar Pradesh) stand in queues to board buses for Panvel Railway Station at Kharghar, in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI

 

 

Medics take samples from pregnant women for Covid-19 swab tests in Patiala. Photo: PTI

 

 

A medic conducts thermal screening of a passenger waiting to board a train to Delhi at Howrah station, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

 

 

A boy stands amid plastic waste as a woman looks on, during Covid-19 lockdown, at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI

 

 

Migrants collect food items, distributed by volunteers while sitting on a truck to reach their native villages in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jabalpur. Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 12:09 IST

