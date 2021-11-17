Extortion case: Mumbai court declares Param Bir Singh 'proclaimed offender'

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on extortion charges
Atrocities case: Won't arrest Param Bir Singh till July 3: Maha govt to HC
-
A magistrate's court here on Wednesday declared former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and other police officers in the city.
The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the case, had sought the proclamation, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him. Under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a court can publish a proclamation requiring an accused to appear if a warrant issued against him or her cannot be executed. As per section 83, after issuing such a proclamation the court can also order attachment of the proclaimed offender's properties. Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is also an accused in the case, registered at Goregaon police station in the city. Besides Param Bir Singh, co-accused Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhatti were also declared as proclaimed offender by additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale. Bimal Agrawal, a real estate developer and hotelier, had alleged that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting raid on two bars and restaurants which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.
The incidents occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, he had claimed.
Following his complaint, a case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention) against six accused. Singh is facing an extortion case in Thane too. He was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after Waze was arrested in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Singh, subsequently, accused then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, a charge the latter denied.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU