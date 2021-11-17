Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Kulgam

-
ALSO READ
Security forces destroy IED planted by militants in J-K's Kulgam district
Hizbul terrorist arrested in joint operation by security forces in Kulgam
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam
Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam district
Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter with J&K security forces
-
An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party.
The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU