Extortion notices by banned outfit appear in Tripura village: Police

The Police has tightened



security at a village bordering Mizoram after extortion notices were allegedly served by a banned outfit to a few residents of the rural hamlet, a senior officer said on Monday.

A complaint was filed by residents of Vangmun village in North district, alleging that the "18-year-old extortion notices by Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT)" were given to seven people, he said.

"The village council authority lodged a complaint claiming that seven villagers have received extortion notices signed by Md. D Bwskang, self-styled Deputy Collector of the 'Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Government of Twipra Kingdom'. But the notices are of 2002.

"So, we are investigating if these are genuine or not, and tightened security at the village," Vangmun police station Officer-in-charge Shyamal Murasingh said.

Vangmun Village Council president Zosangliana said the banned outfit demanded Rs 200 from every household in the locality.

Mizo Convention general secretary Zaoremthiama Pachuau said, "We do not believe that the notices were served by the NLFT. If any anti-social group wants to extort money from common people, police should take stern action against them."



The outfit was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

Another senior police officer said no insurgent movement had been observed in the area in the recent past and many members of the banned outfit had surrendered.

