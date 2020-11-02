HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death

-
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial probe into the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and raised questions over his son and party chief Chirag Paswan.
"The nation is in shock due to Ram Vilas Paswan's death but LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during shooting the next day after last rites. He was talking about the cut to cut shooting due to several questions are being raised by some section of Ram Vilas's admirers and relatives," read the letter.
"On whose directions, the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted did not release medical bulletins? On whose directions, only three people were allowed to meet Ram Vilas Paswan at the hospital?" it said.
HAM stated that there are several doubts over Ram Vilas Paswan's death that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question.
Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away on October 8 this year after a long illness.
A video showing Chirag prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan has gone viral on social media last month. In the two-minute clip, he was seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father.
The Opposition parties had alleged that he "was not sad enough" while talking about his father.
However, he said that he doesn't need to prove to anyone how sad he is due to his father's demise and hit out at chief minister Nitish stating that he never expected the Janata Dal (United) chief to stoop so low.
