Extremely delighted to meet hockey star Sreejesh: Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed happiness to meet Indian hockey star and goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.
India won the Olympic Bronze medal at the last month's Tokyo Olympics.
"On Tuesday morning, Sreejesh came to my office and I was extremely delighted to meet him. He has been keeping the Indian flag flying high in hockey. We shared a few moments together and I wished him more laurels," wrote Vijayan in his Facebook post, soon after Sreejesh called on him at his office, here.
Sreejesh showed Vijayan the Olympic medal, which he took in his hand and observed closely.
Sreejesh is a former captain of the national side and is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education department and has been now promoted to the rank of director and he assumed office, here.
The 33-year-old who hails from near Kochi presently plays for Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey Indian League and in 2017 the country decorated him with a Padma Shri.
--IANS
sg/skp/
