Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote

-
ALSO READ
Kerala CM condemns Maoist attack on security personnel at Chhattisgarh
PM, Cong leaders portrayed Kerala in poor light: Pinarayi Vijayan
EC seeks explanation from Kerala CM on free Covid-19 vaccine announcement
Rising prices of vegetables: Kerala CM writes to counterparts in Maha, TN
Parties field actors, TV stars in Kerala, adding glamour to poll arena
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) will get a historic win in the state Assembly polls, adding that the allegations levelled against his party were dismissed in the civic elections.
Vijayan is contesting from Kannur's Dharmadam. He is contesting against Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) General Secretary C Raghunath, Congress candidate and CK Padmanabhan for the BJP, former head of Party in Kerala.
After casting his vote in Pinarayi of Kannur, Vijayan while speaking to reporters said, "It will be a historic win for LDF. Just like how the opposition's allegations were dismissed by the people of Kerala in the local body polls... it is being dismissed in the Assembly polls and we witnessed that sentiment in the election campaign. We are expecting a decisive victory. From 2016, be it welfare measures or development activities, or when we faced the disasters, people stood by us. It is the people who have stood by us at all times, They are casting their decree."
In the contest, there is the ruling LDF which comprises CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Congress (M) and other smaller parties whereas UDF consists of the Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party and other smaller parties. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena are the main constituents of the NDA.
While cornering the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijayan referred to the sole constituency that BJP won in the 2016 Assembly election. "The account of BJP in Nemom will be closed, but I do not know if United Democratic Front (UDF) has got into some secret agreement with BJP in some other constituencies transfer votes to BJP."
"LDF will win more seats than it won in last Assembly Elections," he added.
Kerala is voting in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU