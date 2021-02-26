Facebook disagrees with Oversight Board on tweaking Covid-19 policies

-
ALSO READ
Facebook Oversight Board seeks public feedback on Trump's social media ban
'Inciter-in-chief': Facebook's oversight board to decide on Trump's ban
Oversight Board to examine Donald Trump's Facebook profile suspension
TikTok asks Facebook to support its challenge against Donald Trump's ban
The irony in Facebook's tone-deaf attack on Apple giving data protection
-
Facebook has disagreed with one Covid-19 related recommendation made by the independent Oversight Board, saying that this will lead to softening its enforcement of misinformation related to the pandemic.
The Oversight Board last month made 17 recommendations, based on the six cases, for Facebook to improve its content moderation.
Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook said on Thursday that they are committed to consider the recommendations and communicate transparently about actions taken.
"There is one remaining recommendation that we disagree with and will not be taking action on since it relates to softening our enforcement of Covid-19 misinformation," Clegg said.
"In consultation with global health authorities, we continue to believe our approach of removing Covid-19 misinformation that might lead to imminent harm is the correct one during a global pandemic," he added.
Clegg said that Facebook will continue to evaluate which kind of reviews or appeals should be done by people and which can be safely handled by automated systems, and "how best to provide transparency about how decisions were made".
"We will test the board's recommendation to tell people when their content is removed by automation," he informed.
The Oversight Board has been set up as an independent body to review Facebook's content moderation decisions and make binding judgments about its policies.
The Oversight Board last month overturned four of Facebook's decisions to remove posts for violating policies on hate speech, violence and other issues.
"When we created the Oversight Board, we hoped its impact would come not just from its decisions on individual cases, but also from broader recommendations on how we can improve our policies and practices. This is the start of that process," Clegg mentioned.
He said that Facebook is also working on a new Transparency Center that is expected to be launched in the coming months.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU