Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,063,038; over 13 million vaccinated

live updates: India's count of active cases has jumped to 157,418. On Thursday, the country registered 16,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,063,038. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 13 million, the Union said on Thursday.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,130,000), Kerala (1,049,000), Karnataka (949,636), Andhra Pradesh (889,409), and Tamil Nadu (849,166).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe with 113,532,962 infected by the deadly contagion. While 89,120,692 have recovered, 2,518,322 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,052,232, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.