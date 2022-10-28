JUST IN
AAP accuses Delhi L-G of not approving 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign
ASI ordered demolition of illegal construction at Old Goa: Mahua Mitra
SJM writes to environment minister opposing the release of GM mustard
Pact to set up Tata-Airbus project in Guj inked under MVA rule: Maha min
Key conspirators of 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected: Jaishankar
Some Indians hail Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; others sound caution
PM Modi to virtually attend bhoomi pujan of Nippon Steel's plant expansion
Telangana MLA poaching case: Court refuses judicial remand of 3 accused
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
Resist temptation of moving fast on sensitive stories: Editors Guild
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 for climate goals
Business Standard

Fake news capable of snowballing into matter of national concern: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern and emphasised the need to come up with technological advancement

Topics
Narendra Modi | Fake news | Fake news India

Press Trust of India  |  Surajkund (Haryana) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern and emphasised the need to come up with technological advancement to check them.

Addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' here, a gathering of home ministers of states to deliberate on issues of internal security, Modi stressed on the need to educate people about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to others.

"One should think 10 times before forwarding any information and verify it before believing it. Every platform has tools to verify any information. If you will browse through different sources, you will get a new version of it," the prime minister said.

Pointing out the possibilities of social media, Modi said that one should not limit it to being the source of information.

He said that a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern.

Modi lamented the losses that India had to face due to fake news about job reservations in the past. "We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.