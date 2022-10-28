JUST IN
SJM writes to environment minister opposing the release of GM mustard
Pact to set up Tata-Airbus project in Guj inked under MVA rule: Maha min
Key conspirators of 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected: Jaishankar
Some Indians hail Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; others sound caution
PM Modi to virtually attend bhoomi pujan of Nippon Steel's plant expansion
Telangana MLA poaching case: Court refuses judicial remand of 3 accused
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
Resist temptation of moving fast on sensitive stories: Editors Guild
LIVE: Pact to set up Tata-Airbus proj in Guj inked under MVA rule, says min
Punjab CM wants Shah to look into farmers' problems along border fence
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SJM writes to environment minister opposing the release of GM mustard
Business Standard

ASI ordered demolition of illegal construction at Old Goa: Mahua Mitra

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed that the Archeological Survey of India has ordered the demolition of a controversial structure in Old Goa

Topics
Goa | Mahua Moitra | All India Trinamool Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed that the Archeological Survey of India has ordered the demolition of a controversial structure in Old Goa.

Activists in the coastal state have been protesting for a long time now claiming a bungalow being built close to UNESCO protected monuments in the area was allegedly illegal.

"Very happy our efforts paid off and illegal construction of bungalow in heritage site in Old Goa stopped. Thank you @kishanreddybjp and Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGCA)," Moitra tweeted on Friday.

Moitra also tweeted a letter in which Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Reddy has stated "the ASI has issued a demolition order against the illegal construction on 16.08.2022 under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958".

The letter acknowledged Moitra had raised the issue about "illegal construction in protected area of Chapel of St Cajetan, Goa" on December 1 last year in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Goa TMC leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik hailed Moitra's efforts in a tweet and said her party will "now monitor the implementation of the order of ASI".

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Savio Rodrigues confirmed the structure would be demolished as the ASI order mentions it is illegal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 15:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.