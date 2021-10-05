Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway following detention of BKU chief

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir on 7 months of agitation
Won't leave Delhi borders until demands fulfilled: Farmer leader Tikait
Compensate farmers for crop damage by animals in hilly areas: Tikait
Bharat Bandh will compel Centre to listen to farmers: Rakesh Tikait
Punjab, Haryana farmers take out protest marches, police use water cannon
-
A group of protesting farmers blocked Delhi-Amritsar national highway at Shambhu toll plaza late on Monday following the detention of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.
Chaduni was detained on Monday, while he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri.
He was later released from Meerut's Kithore Police Station.
Farmers also gathered and protested outside the police line where the Haryana BKU chief was detained.
Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prabhakar Chaudhary while speaking to media, said, "Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri through Meerut. His visit to Lakhimpur Kheri might have affected the law and order situation as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri."
"Gurnam Singh Chaduni was detained under section 149 of CrPC. He has been released now," he added.
As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.
However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU