Punjab Cabinet pays tributes to farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

The Cabinet on Monday observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to four who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi prayed to the Almighty to give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed souls, the government said in an official statement.

"It is painful that our 'anndattas' (farmers) have lost lives while protesting peacefully against the farm laws," the Cabinet observed and urged the Centre to "expose the faces of real culprits behind this barbarous act.

The council of ministers further passed a resolution demanding expeditious justice to who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

They also reiterated the need to urgently review and repeal the three farm laws which have caused resentment among the and lie at the root of this unfortunate and avoidable loss of lives.

After paying respects to the departed souls, the council of ministers expressed solidarity with the farming community in this hour of sorrow and grief ended its meeting without transacting any business.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister.

The violence had erupted after one of the cars of the convoy of BJP supporters turned turtle at the farmers' protest site, killing two of the protesting farmers on the spot.

