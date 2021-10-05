TMS, Ep 13: India Inc Q2 earnings, used cars, smart investors in Modi govt

The Q2 earnings season of FY22 is kicking off this week, with IT bellwether TCS slated to post its results on Friday. Overall, expectations are that the earnings momentum of the last few quarters will continue in the September quarter as well. But analysts warn that any disappointment on the earnings trajectory might roil the markets. In this segment, we take a look at what to expect from India Inc in Q2 of FY22, the sectors that can shine, and how can play the earnings season.

India will soon see two being sold for every one new car. This market of pre-owned vehicles, earlier the domain of unorganised players with limited inventory, has seen the entry of tech-enabled startups like Cars24, Olx Autos, Droom and CarTrade. But there's still a policy vacuum here. Let's understand the loopholes in this report.

who held on to their mutual funds and stocks after last year's market crash have enjoyed handsome gains. The story is not much different for some of the top members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of ministers. And those without exposure to equity have lost out on potential gains. Let us take a look at how these ministers' portfolios have fared.

SPAC is the new buzzword in the deal-making space. It stands for a special-purpose acquisition company and it is a new way for a company to list in public markets. Amid the recent IPO frenzy, Renew Power stood out as the solar energy company took this route to list on the Nasdaq. SPAC is becoming very popular with founders in India and abroad. So, what is a SPAC and how does it work? Let's understand.

