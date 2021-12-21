Farmers continue to block rail tracks, affect train traffic in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims SKM
Railways operating 846 passenger trains in view of Covid: Govt
Railways floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat trains after PM's announcement
IRCTC and BHEL in talks for a partnership to run private trains
Farmers vacate Delhi borders after ending year-long anti-farm laws protests
-
Demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to kin of those killed during the anti-farm law stir, farmers blocked rail tracks at various places for the second day on Tuesday, affecting the movement of 156 trains in the state.
Ferozepur division railway officials said, 84 trains were cancelled, 47 were short-terminated and 25 were short-originated.
Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started the agitation on Monday, demanding besides loan waiver, compensation to families of those among them who died during the year-long anti-farm law stir and the cancellation of criminal cases slapped against them.
They are also demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the damaged crops, the release of pending payment of sugarcane crops and the abolition of the contract system.
Satnam Singh Pannu, a farmer leader said they will not lift their 'dharna' till their demands are met.
During a meeting on September 28, we were given assurance by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi but the state government later backed out. Besides four places where farmers are sitting presently on dharna, we will start the protest at three more sites in Punjab from tomorrow, he said.
Farmers are presently squatting on railway tracks at different places in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU