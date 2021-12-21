India expresses concern over detention of fishermen by Sri Lanka

-
India on Tuesday expressed concern over the detention of 68 of its fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities and said the issue of their "early release" has been taken by its mission in Colombo.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of "early release" of these fishermen and their boats with the Sri Lankan government.
"We are concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 to 20. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody," he said.
He said officials from the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support.
"This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," he said.
Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the detention of the Indian fishermen.
"In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare," Bagchi said.
He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has received representations on this issue from various political parties.
"He was also called on the matter by the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu. He has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined government of India's efforts to secure early release," Bagchi added.
