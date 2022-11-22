JUST IN
Business Standard

Farmers hit by heavy rains shouldn't be forced to pay power bills: Fadnavis

If farmers pay the bills for the current season their connections should not be snapped. Those who can repay bills, they should pay it, he added

Topics
farmers | heavy rains | Power bills

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state power utility has been directed not to force those farmers who had lost their crops due to excess rains in the last two months to pay bills.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the farmers who could repay the power bills can do it.

I have given orders to officials of the state power distribution company (MSEDCL) not to force farmers to repay the electricity bills, especially those who lost their crop due to excess rains. However, officials have been asked to collect the electricity bills from farmers for the current season only, said Fadnavis, who also holds the Power portfolio.

If farmers pay the bills for the current season their connections should not be snapped. Those who can repay bills, they should pay it, he added.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:33 IST

