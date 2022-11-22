JUST IN

Farmers hit by heavy rains shouldn't be forced to pay power bills: Fadnavis
SC asks Guj HC to hold periodical hearings in Morbi bridge collapse
Latest LIVE: Time to realise Mahatma's dream of disbanding Cong, says Yogi
To reduce man-animal conflict, U'Khand to run pilot project in 5 villages
PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits
Karnataka ready to fight border dispute with Maharashtra in SC: CM Bommai
Pune accident: Driver arrested; probe suggests engine switched off on slope
Savarkar helped Godse find 'efficient gun' to kill Gandhi ji: Tushar Gandhi
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar
Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public viewing for 5 days a week from Dec 1
BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat and said the time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of disbanding the Indian National Congress. Addressing a poll rally in Porbandar, the home town of the Father of the Nation, Yogi alleged the Congress would have usurped the funds meant for the treatment and vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic had it been in power. The elections for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government has made all preparations to contest the border dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court. The development comes following the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appointing ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue. Bommai said that the state has formed a team of senior advocates to fight the case in the Supreme Court when it comes up for hearing.

The United States and its allies strongly condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs, but Russia and China opposed any new pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that the Biden administration will be circulating a proposed presidential statement, which would condemn North Korea "for all its unlawful ballistic missile launches and other dangerous and destabilizing activity," as well as call for Pyongyang to abide by UN sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:26 IST