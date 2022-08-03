JUST IN
Farmers' mahapanchayat warns of stir if poll promises not fulfilled
'Was lured by Rs 60 cr offer but....', Raj Minister's tells school girl
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone increases to four
The downside of US drone strike: Afghanistan is still a terror base
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since SC overturned Roe vs Wade
Over 30 mn national flags made in UP under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
TMS Ep229: 5G auction, IIBX GIFT City, markets, twin balance sheet problem
Live news updates: Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan voicing US 'solidarity'
Delhi LG seeks explanation from anti-corruption branch over delay in probe
Anganwadi scheme open to all, Aadhaar registration mandatory: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Was lured by Rs 60 cr offer but....', Raj Minister's tells school girl
Business Standard

Farmers' mahapanchayat warns of stir if poll promises not fulfilled

A splinter group of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Tuesday held a major farmers' congregation in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to highlight the woes of the peasant community

Topics
farmers' protest | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

farmers protests
farmers' protest

A splinter group of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Tuesday held a major farmers' congregation in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to highlight the woes of the peasant community.

The BKU (non-political) raised issues pertaining to sugar mills, pending sugarcane dues, power supply and electricity bills among others during the 'kisan mahapanchayat', its office-bearers said.

"During the run up to the Uttar Pradesh elections earlier this year, the BJP had promised relief to farmers but the Yogi Adityanath government has not delivered on them yet," BKU (non-political) leader Digamber Singh said.

"If the government does not provide relief to farmers on these issues, we will launch a campaign against it across the state," Singh said, addressing hundreds of farmers at the Bijnor mahapanchayat.

BKU (non-political), a registered group, was formed earlier this year after its split from the Naresh Tikait-led BKU.

Saurabh Upadhyay of the BKU (non-political) said the new faction is not part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha but has pledged support to it and the BKU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on farmers' protest

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 08:23 IST

`