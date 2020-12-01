Farmers protest LIVE: Govt invites farmers for talks as stir enters Day-6

-
ALSO READ
Farmers protest LIVE: Have invited farmers for talks on Dec 1, says Tomar
Farmers' strike LIVE updates: Protesters enter Delhi through Tikri border
Short of answers or assurances: Govt unable to handle farmer protests
Fortified Delhi lowers guard: Farmers allowed to hold peaceful protests
Twice in 24 hours, PM Narendra Modi assures farmers MSP will be protected
-
Farmers' protest Day 6: Farmers have come to Delhi for a decisive battle and will continue their stir against the new farm laws, their leaders say, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to defend the legislation and accuse the Opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.
They have been invited for talks with the Centre this afternoon. Farmer leaders said they would meet in the morning to decide their response to the invitation.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties have stepped up pressure, asking the Centre to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws.
Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed and heightened checking at others.
Many protesters said that they have come prepared for a long haul with rations and other necessities.
Stay tuned for farmers' 'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE UPDATES
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU