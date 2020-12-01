Farmers protest LIVE: Govt invites farmers for talks as stir enters Day-6

Farmers' protest Day 6: Farmers have come to Delhi for a decisive battle and will continue their stir against the new farm laws, their leaders say, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to defend the legislation and accuse the Opposition of playing tricks on farmers again through misinformation.

They have been invited for talks with the Centre this afternoon. Farmer leaders said they would meet in the morning to decide their response to the invitation.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have stepped up pressure, asking the Centre to "respect the democratic struggle" of the farmers and repeal the laws.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as the kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed and heightened checking at others.

Many protesters said that they have come prepared for a long haul with rations and other necessities.

