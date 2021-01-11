Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt using SC as 'political shield', say farm unions

Farmers' protest LIVE updates day 48: The Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation. On Sunday, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said the government should resolve the "political deadlock" over new farm laws without the involvement of the Supreme Court and warned that the protesting farmers "will soon close down all borders" of Delhi if their demand for repeal of the legislations is not met.

It also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "shirking political responsibility" of resolving the crisis. The government is using the Supreme Court "as political shield", the AIKSCC alleged.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are staying put at various border points of Delhi since late November last year to protest against the laws.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

The Monday hearing in the Supreme Court assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.