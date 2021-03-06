Farmers to block e-way near Delhi on Saturday to mark 100 days of stir

Farmers who have been protesting for months against deregulation of produce markets plan to block a major expressway outside New Delhi on Saturday, the 100th day of their campaign, they said.

Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister repeal three farm laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable.

Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours, union leaders said on Friday.

“We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen,” said Darshan Pal, spokesperson for the farmer unions’ coalition Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). “It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again.”



The government says the reforms will bring investment to the antiquated agriculture markets, and that new entrants would operate alongside government-regulated market yards, where farmers are assured of a minimum price for their produce.