Stan Swamy's death: Oppn leaders write to Prez for his intervention

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha from March 20 to 22
President Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya
President Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribals: Kovind
-
Leaders of 10 opposition parties Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in holding accountable those responsible for "foisting false cases" on tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, his continued detention in jail and "inhuman treatment" allegedly meted out to him.
The letter comes a day after Father Stan Swamy died at a Mumbai hospital during treatment.
The signatories include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM), former prime minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and NC leader Farooq Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) have also signed the letter.
"We the undersigned leaders of major opposition parties are writing to you in deep anguish expressing our intense grief and outrage at the death of Father Stan Swamy under custody," they said in their letter to the president.
"We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct your government to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment," they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU