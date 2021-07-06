Six-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh critical but stable after heart attack

Congress veteran and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister has been shifted to the cardiac care unit of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here after he suffered a heart attack, doctors said on Tuesday.

IGMCH Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj told the media that the condition of Virbhadra Singh, 87, is critical but stable. He had a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Despite recovering from Covid twice in the last three months, Virbhadra has been admitted to the IGMCH since April 23.

BJP national President Jagat Parkash Nadda and state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday visited the IGMCH to enquire about the health of Virbhadra Singh, a sitting legislator from Arki in Solan district.

--IANS

vg/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)