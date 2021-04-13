Festivals showcase India's diversity, spirit of one India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday extended his wishes on the beginning of and offered his wishes to various regions and communities celebrating the new year as per their traditional calendar.

Taking to twitter PM Modi said, "Over the next few days, people across are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India's diversity and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity, and brotherhood across the nation."

The Prime Minister also wished people on, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Ugadi, Navreh, and Cheti Chand -- new year festivals celebrated by people of different regions.

"Greetings on Cheti Chand, particularly to the Sindhi Community. May the special blessings of Lord Jhulelal always remain upon us. I pray that everyone's wishes be fulfilled in the coming year," he tweeted.

"Navreh greetings to you all, On the special occasion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone," he said in series of tweets.

PM Modi wished new year "Sajibu Cheiraoba" to the people of Manipur. "Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur. Best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes on Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

