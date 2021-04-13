Adani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military

-
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to its relationship with Myanmar's military and their alleged human rights abuses.
The changes will be made to the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
