JUST IN
Punjab govt suspends four agriculture officers for dereliction of duty
PM Modi calls on global defence majors to make India manufacturing hub
Sans Covid curbs, thousands throng ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja
Noida Police bans use of drones till Nov 2 in view of Prez Murmu's visit
Rajasthan CM Gehlot, PM Modi to share stage at Mangarh Dham event on Nov 1
India will become major producer of C-295 transport aircraft: PM Modi
Cattle on tracks: 200 trains affected till Oct 9; 4,000 faced delay in 2022
Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment, probe underway
Chhattisgarh to soon have research centre for sickle cell disease
Army's first inter-service paragliding championship begins in Bir Billing
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Liquor bottles worth over Rs 100 cr sold in Delhi on weekend before Diwali
Business Standard

FIFA president signs football for schools MoU with education ministry, AIFF

On the sidelines of the Women's Under-17 World Cup final here, the FIFA supremo inked an MoU with the national federation (AIFF) to launch the programme

Topics
FIFA

Press Trust of India  |  Navi Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Sunday kicked off a 'football for schools' programme in India and said he wants the "world's best players" to come from a country once described as "sleeping giant" by his predecessor Sepp Blatter.

On the sidelines of the Women's Under-17 World Cup final here, the FIFA supremo inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national federation (AIFF) to launch the programme.

"We want the best players in the world to come from India," Infantino said.

"You have the population, skills, and the ability to unleash that potential. Through the values of sports, I am sure we will see some fantastic results in the future."

The MoU was signed between the FIFA, union education ministry, and the AIFF. Through it, the sport will be taken to a large number of schools across the country.

"We will be investing in education and schools. We believe that playing any sport is important at an early age. It teaches you the values of many important things in live," Infantinno added.

Elaborating on the programme, he further said it's not just about teaching football but it would also give life lessons through football.

FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FIFA

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 21:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.