Sans Covid curbs, thousands throng ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja
Noida Police bans use of drones till Nov 2 in view of Prez Murmu's visit

Noida Police banned use of drones by any individual or organisation till November 2 in view of President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to the city

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Noida Police on Sunday banned use of drones by any individual or organisation till November 2 in view of President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to the city, an official statement said.

"The programme of seventh edition of the India Water Week is proposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar on November 1 in which the president is proposed to participate while the UP chief minister is also scheduled to visit on October 30 or 31," the statement read.

"Therefore, in view of the security of the president and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the operation of drones by any private person or organisation will be prohibited from October 29 to November 2," it said.

Police warned that violation of the order will be punishable under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government official).

Earlier, Noida Police had banned use of drones in city skies in September for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit during World Dairy Summit.

Prior to that the drone ban was imposed from August 26 till August 31 in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Sector 93A.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 19:45 IST

