Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Uttam Nagar; no casualties, three rescued

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Sunday. Three persons were rescued from the site, said Service officials.

According to officials, a fire call was received about the incident at a restaurant in the Gandhi Chowk area, Mohan Garden around 10:45 am.

Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualty was reported and three people were rescued from the blaze, they added.

