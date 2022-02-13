Live: Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with state honours, board meet on LIC IPO
Live news updates: Government says Coal India has enough stock for non-power sector, Election Commission eases rules for campaigning.
Topics
Today News | Rahul Bajaj | LIC
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj will be cremated in Pune with state honours on Sunday afternoon after his death from cardiac and lung ailments at age of 83.
The Bajaj Group patriarch made his company a household name with scooter models like Chetak and Priya. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief on his death and recalled his contributions.
Coal India Ltd. has sufficient stock to boost supply to the country’s non-power sector, the government said in a statement Saturday, assuaging fears of any shortage given rising demand for electricity from domestic producers.
As the economy recovers from the pandemic, the company’s despatch to the non-power sector during the April to January period was at 101.7 million tonnes (MTs)--down 3 per cent from a year earlier. It was, however, up 8.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of a Covid-free financial year to March 2020, said Bloomberg.
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s board will meet Sunday to consider the state-owned company’s initial public offering (IPO) after the industry regulator reviewed the proposal. After the board approval, the proposal will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More