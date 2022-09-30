JUST IN
Fire break out at call centre building in Noida; 5 people rescued so far

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building of a call centre here on Friday morning , officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building of a call centre here on Friday morning , officials said.

The incident was reported around 7.45 am from a building located in A block of Sector 3, Noida chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh

Five people who were caught up due to smoke and fire in the building were rescued by the fire fighters, Singh said, adding no casualty was reported.

"Four fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had broken out on the second floor of the building, he said.

The fire was completely doused and assessment of loss to property besides cause of the fire was underway, the officer said.

The local fire service department had recently carried out an inspection drive to review fire safety systems and equipment installed in commercial spaces.

Notices were issued to multiple establishments where fire safety systems were not found up to the mark, according to officials.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:45 IST

