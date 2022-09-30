Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya CM launches Rs 121 crore water supply project in East Garo Hills
Meghalaya CM rules out possibility of repealing Gaming regulation act
Meghalaya polls: NPP will not form alliance with any party, says CM Sangma
CM Sangma launches 'Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act' portal
NGT directs illegal coke plants in Meghalaya to pay fine of over Rs 4.75 cr
-
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated 50 lower primary and upper primary schools that were recently upgraded with modern facilities under an infrastructure improvement scheme of his government.
Each of these upgraded schools have been equipped with a library, adequate furniture, common rooms and proper toilets, among other facilities
Sangma, on the occasion, said more schools would be taken up in phases for the renovation and modernisation programme in the days to come.
He also said that the initiative will have a positive impact on the entire education system.
There are a large number of schools waiting to get upgraded. We will be taking them up in a phased manner. The programme will also be extended to secondary and higher secondary schools," the CM said on Thursday.
He gave assurance that another 100 renovated schools will be readied for inauguration over the next three months.
Referring to NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), launched by the education ministry, Sangma said the programme will go a long way in improving the overall cognitive abilities of children.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU