Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Bawana, six tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana area of Outer North Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Topics
Delhi | Fire accident | Delhi fire

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Fire tenders at the site of explosion at a Gurudwara, in Kabul, Saturday, Jun 18, 2022. Two people have died and several trapped in the Gurdwara after two blasts rocked the city this morning. (PTI Photo)

A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana area of Outer North Delhi on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, they received a call regarding the incident at around 5.35 a.m.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

"Since plastic catches fire quickly, it is taking time to bring the fire under control," said a fire official.

The fire officials were being assisted by the police.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 23 2022. 12:37 IST

