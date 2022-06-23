Pre-dawn earthquake in parts of Karnataka sends residents into tizzy

-
-
An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions in Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday, a disaster management official said.
The earthquake was also felt in many villages near Somwarpet in Kodagu district. People ran out of their houses following the tremor.
According to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner, Manoj Rajan, the epicentre was Maluganahalli village under Nagaranahalli village panchayat in Holenarasipura Taluk of Hassan district.
He said as per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor may be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50 kms from the epicentre.
This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. As the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and the possibility of damage is low.
"As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map, the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive, the commissioner explained.
