Fire breaks out in govt hospital ICU, 3 patients die post-evacuation

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: 9 evacuated after fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar; no injuries
Mumbai: Old woman, 12-yr-old girl killed as part of building collapses
Safdarjung Hospital to restore OPD services to normal timings from Sept 1
Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, still on ventilator: Hospital
Oxford vaccine: Phase-3 trial to begin in Pune next week, volunteers enrol
-
A fire broke out in an ICU section of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Monday and three of the 15 patients who were safely moved out of the affected area later died due to other health complications, officials said.
A senior official clarified that these deaths were not linked to the fire incident and the patients were already in critical condition and on ventilator support at Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Pramila Raje General Hospital, around 230 km from here.
The government-run hospital is a key facility for COVID-19 patients in Kolhapur district, but it was not clear how many of them were in the ICU section at the time of the fire which was later extinguished.
The fire broke out in the trauma ICU section of the hospital early in the morning due to a short-circuit, hospital Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhase said.
"All the 15 patients admitted there were shifted to another section of the ICU and no one was hurt in the incident," he said.
The blaze was immediately put out by fire brigade personnel with the help of hospital's security staff, Mhase said.
"Of the 15 patients, who were shifted out of the trauma ICU section after the fire, three patients who were very critical later died," said medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rahul Bade.
He said these three patients were on ventilator support and their condition was critical ever since they were admitted to the hospital.
They had comorbidities and severe infection in the lungs, Bade said in the evening.
He said a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the fire incident.
The probe panel will have seven members, Bade added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU