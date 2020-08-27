Mumbai: Old woman, 12-yr-old girl killed as part of building collapses

A septuagenarian woman and a 12- year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, they said.

"The toilet block portion of Mishra building, an old structure, located on Shuklaji Street caved in," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"A girl identified as Aliya Riyasat Kureshi, and a 70 -year-old woman, Noor Kureshi, were rescued from under the rubble. They were rushed to the J J Hospital, where they were declared dead," he added.

The search and rescue operation there is still on, the official added.

Meanwhile, two women were injured after portions of residential structures fell on them in separate incidents that took place in eastern suburbs of Chembur and Deonar in the afternoon, the officials said.

A 54-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on her head and chest and was admitted to the ICU of Rajawadi Hospital after some part of a balcony caved in at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur East.

Another woman sustained minor injuries when a portion of a two-storey structure collapsed in Gautam Nagar area in Deonar. She was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital, the civic official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)