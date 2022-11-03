JUST IN

LIVE: Russian invasion uprooted 14 mn Ukrainians, says UN refugee chief
Top headlines: Fed hikes rate by 75 bps, Indian iPhone users to get 5G soon
TMS Ep295: Air India, Mahesh Babu, Defence-related stocks, Phishing attack
How did Air India beat Indigo?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
GIC, ESR to set up $600 mn-fund to invest in industrial assets in India
Mamata urges PM Modi to exempt customs duty on 'Gobindobhog' rice export
MGNREGA funds: Manipur body calls for economic blockade on two highways
Global Investors' Meet attracts Rs 8 trn investment on Day 1: K'taka Min
Run a campaign to remove encroachment from enemy properties: UP CM Yogi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

LIVE: Russian invasion uprooted 14 mn Ukrainians, says UN refugee chief

From K T Rama Rao's warning to BJP over violence to Iran's ouster from UN, catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | United Nations | Iran

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Destroyed homes in Irpin, Ukraine on April 18. (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)
US to seek Iran's ouster from United Nation's top women's rights body

The United States announced Wednesday it will seek to oust Iran from the UN's premier global body fighting for gender equality because of its violation of the rights of women and girls and its ongoing crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.

Vice-President Kamala Harris made the announcement of the US intention to work with other countries to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, saying no nation that abuses women's rights should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights.

Russian invasion has uprooted 14 million Ukrainians: UN refugee chief

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades, sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the UN refugee chief said Wednesday.

Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told the UN Security Council that Ukrainians are about to face one of the world's harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances, including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao asks BJP to refrain from violence

Condemning the attacks on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned BJP to refrain from violence and said that physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy.

Along with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, KTR visited Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish who was injured in the attack on Tuesday.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:21 IST