LIVE: Russian invasion uprooted 14 mn Ukrainians, says UN refugee chief

US to seek Iran's ouster from United Nation's top women's rights body

The United States announced Wednesday it will seek to oust from the UN's premier global body fighting for because of its violation of the rights of women and girls and its ongoing crackdown on demonstrators who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.

Vice-President made the announcement of the US intention to work with other countries to remove from the Commission on the Status of Women, saying no nation that abuses women's rights should play a role in any international or body charged with protecting these very same rights.

Russian invasion has uprooted 14 million Ukrainians: UN refugee chief

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades, sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the UN refugee chief said Wednesday.

Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told the that Ukrainians are about to face one of the world's harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances, including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.

Telangana minister asks to refrain from violence

Condemning the attacks on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned to refrain from violence and said that physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy.

Along with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, KTR visited Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish who was injured in the attack on Tuesday.