Fire in Delhi's Red Fort area, blaze under control, enquiry ordered

A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's area, officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

A PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the fire around 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Fire tenders and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team reached the spot soon after to control the blaze, he said.

"...within an hour and a half, fire and rescue teams stifled and assuaged the fire," Kalsi said.

An enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

