Fire in Delhi's Red Fort area, blaze under control, enquiry ordered

A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said on Wednesday.
The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.
A PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the fire around 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
Fire tenders and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team reached the spot soon after to control the blaze, he said.
"...within an hour and a half, fire and rescue teams stifled and assuaged the fire," Kalsi said.
An enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 16:21 IST
