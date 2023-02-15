JUST IN
Fire in Delhi's Red Fort area, blaze under control, enquiry ordered

A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Representational

A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

A PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the fire around 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Fire tenders and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team reached the spot soon after to control the blaze, he said.

"...within an hour and a half, fire and rescue teams stifled and assuaged the fire," Kalsi said.

An enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 16:21 IST

