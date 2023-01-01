JUST IN
Business Standard

Firing shots heard in J-K's Rajouri; security forces rush to scene

Several firing shots were heard in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, an official said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | border security force

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Security forces, encounter, jammu and kashmir, terrorism
Photo: ANI

Several firing shots were heard in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, an official said.

Police and security forces have rushed to Dangri village following the incident and further details are awaited, he said.

The official said it was not immediately clear who resorted to the firing, or whether there was any causality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 20:58 IST

