Firing shots heard in J-K's Rajouri; security forces rush to scene

Several firing shots were heard in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, an official said.

Police and security forces have rushed to Dangri village following the incident and further details are awaited, he said.

The official said it was not immediately clear who resorted to the firing, or whether there was any causality.

