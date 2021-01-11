First batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to fly in from Pune on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India
-
The first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will be flown from Pune on Tuesday.
The government inked a contract with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses and these would be flown out of Pune in the first phase.
Air India will be transporting vaccines on its Pune-Ahmedabad flight on Tuesday morning, the airline's executive director (cargo) Nirbhik Narang confirmed.
"Along with Pune we will be transporting vaccines from Mumbai. We are fully prepared to transport them," he added.
Vaccines will also be carried on IndiGo's flights from Pune, airline sources said.
While Pune airport will see bulk of the movement, vaccines would also be trucked to Mumbai and flown to different locations within the country. A task force has been created at Mumbai airport comprising all stakeholders for speedy handling.
According to aviation sources the SII vaccines will be packed in a box of 32 kilograms. Each box would have around 12,000 doses and gel packs for refrigeration.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU