First batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to fly in from Pune on Tuesday

The first doses of Oxford- vaccines will be flown from Pune on Tuesday.

The government inked a contract with (SII) for 11 million doses and these would be flown out of Pune in the first phase.

will be transporting vaccines on its Pune-Ahmedabad flight on Tuesday morning, the airline's executive director (cargo) Nirbhik Narang confirmed.

"Along with Pune we will be transporting vaccines from Mumbai. We are fully prepared to transport them," he added.

Vaccines will also be carried on IndiGo's flights from Pune, airline sources said.

While Pune airport will see bulk of the movement, vaccines would also be trucked to Mumbai and flown to different locations within the country. A task force has been created at Mumbai airport comprising all stakeholders for speedy handling.

According to aviation sources the SII vaccines will be packed in a box of 32 kilograms. Each box would have around 12,000 doses and gel packs for refrigeration.





