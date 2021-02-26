JUST IN
As coronavirus cases rise again, several state govts impose restrictions
Business Standard

Five killed and 6 injured in blast at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu

More than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the mishap, the second such incident this month in a cracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi

Press Trust of India 

factory fire
Fire and rescue service teams battled the blaze in the unit at Kalayar Kurichi, police said | Photo: ANI

Five people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.
More than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the mishap, the second such incident this month in a cracker manufacturing unit in this region, the country’s fireworks hub. Fire and rescue service teams battled the blaze in the unit at Kalayar Kurichi, police said.
First Published: Fri, February 26 2021. 00:45 IST

