Flight ops restored in Kashmir after remaining affected due to bad weather

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was restored on Thursday hours after the flight operations were affected in the morning due to bad weather as most parts of the valley received overnight snowfall, officials said.
"The flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed in the afternoon after remaining affected for several hours in the morning due to bad weather," they said.
The officials said the accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility affected the operations in the morning.
"The operations were resumed after the improvement in the weather. However, a few flights were cancelled," they added.
The officials said 28 flights operated, while three were cancelled.
The flight operations at the airport were affected on Wednesday as well, as most parts of the valley received snowfall.
A total of 14 flights were cancelled due to poor visibility on Wednesday.
