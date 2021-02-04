PM Narendra Modi to address Gujarat HC's diamond jubilee event Saturday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the diamond jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing.
He will also release a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the high court, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Thursday.
The Union minister of Law and Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Gujarat besides the state's chief minister will be present on the occasion.
