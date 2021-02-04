JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to address Gujarat HC's diamond jubilee event Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the diamond jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address media before the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.

He will also release a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the high court, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Union minister of Law and Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Gujarat besides the state's chief minister will be present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 04 2021. 22:53 IST

