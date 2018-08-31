Flood alert in Arunachal, Assam as China releases water into Tsangpo river

has been issued in low-lying areas nearing the Siang/ Brahmaputra river in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam after 9020 cumec of water was discharged into by China on Thursday.

The Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh has turned virulent with unusually high waves, according to sources in the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The East Siang District Administration has cautioned the public to refrain from venturing into Siang River for fishing, swimming and other activities to avoid any eventualities.

"Chinese Government relayed to Government to Arunachal Pradesh by Government of India states that due to heavy rainfall in Chinese portion the is swelling with observed discharge of 9020 cumec this morning (Thursday) at 8 am at the various GD station on which is reported as highest in 50 years," said T Tatak, deputy commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

"People living in low lying areas namely Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Bergung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer are advised to remain alert but no panic due to the situation," Tatak added.

In view of the issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the Dibrugarh District Administration has taken adequate precautionary measures in the district.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. We have sent our team to various flood prone areas under Chabua revenue circle. If required, we will evacuate people from those areas. We have kept vehicles, boats ready at the vulnerable areas. We have deputed the Circle Officers, Zonal Officers, Sector officers and other officers in all the vulnerable areas to monitor the situation and take necessary measures in case of any eventuality," Deputy Commissioner Loya Maduri said.

As per reports, the high waves of the river are confined only to the river's reaches in Pasighat and no impact of this changed behaviour of the river has been recorded in the downstream areas of Assam.

Former Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Bosiram Siram said, "Since Wednesday night, the dwellers of adjoining areas of Siang river are panicking about the increase of water level. Most of the people have shifted their base over the night. As per the Central Water Commission, the highest water level recorded (157.54m) was on June 11, 2000. The water level was 153.27m at noon on Thursday. The danger level is 153.960 m. In such position, the commission has given alert to administration for precautionary steps.