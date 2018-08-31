Russia arms purchase: US rules out an automatic waiver for India

The has ruled out an for India from the punitive US sanctions over its weapons purchase from Russia, saying Washington has concerns over the nearly $5 billion missile defence system deal, ahead of the first in New Delhi next week.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) waiver is intended at preventing US sanctions on countries like India. India is planning to buy five S-400 Triumf missile air defence systems from Russia for around $4.5 billion. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has publicly been a strong proponent of granting India waivers from sanctions.

Randall G Schriver, assistant secretary of Defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, said, "I can't sit here and tell you today that a (CAATSA) waiver would necessarily be used. It would be a topic discussed at the highest level of our government and they would make some determination.”

“We understand the historical India-Russia relationship. We want to have a conversation with India not on legacy, but on future. On CAATSA, Mattis did plea for an exception for India, but I can't guarantee a waiver will be used for future purchases. Russia is not a country you want to have a strategic partnership,” Schriver told a Washington audience at the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace on Wednesday.

The was the result of Russian behaviour, not Indian, Schriver said as he discussed Defence Secretary James Mattis' priorities for the upcoming 2+2 India meeting in New Delhi.

“The Congress felt the need to take action and to demonstrate not only in words and in spirit, why we think this regime's activities are so troublesome, but to actually take concrete action to try to have a consequence and punishment for this behaviour.

“I think most people acknowledge it (CAATSA) was a flawed legislation for the reasons that some of our partners, friends and allies themselves might end up paying a price that was not intended. So Congress was very good at working with us to create this waiver opportunity,” he said.

“Now we have a little more flexibility for the Secretary of State, the President to make those determinations," Schriver said, ruling out giving a guarantee that no sanctions would be imposed on India. “I cannot sit here today and tell you if India buys X, then the waiver will be used or it won't be used. It would be some weighing of the concerns that the acquisition creates and how that could impact a variety of things, including the future of our defence cooperation that could put limitations on it versus wanting the political space and the ability to build out the strategic partnership with India at a more rapid pace,” the official said.

He said that S-400 is a system that's particularly troubling for a lot of reasons. “India's a friend, it's a sovereign country. They'll make their own decisions but our preference is to seek alternatives and see if we can be a partner to India in addressing those defence needs if they choose to go down that route,” he said.

The United States, he said, is willing to talk to India about meeting its defence requirements and alternatives.