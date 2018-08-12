Flood fury: Uttar Pradesh deploys special forces as death toll rises to 221

With the regaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh after slowing down over the past week, the government has now deployed special forces in the flood-affected districts even as the death toll touched 221.

The state has deployed 11 teams of the Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and three teams of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) apart from 17 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood battalion in 26 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall and swollen rivers have impacted an estimated million people, causing at least 221 flood-related deaths and wounding 166 others since July 1. Considerable loss of livestock and houses has also been reported. The state has distributed relief material worth over Rs 500 million among the victims and 46 have been set

Dilapidated buildings have collapsed at many places, including Lucknow, killing and injuring people. Cases of drowning have also been reported in the state.

According to a government spokesperson, more than 15,000 people and 1,250 livestock have been transferred to safer zones in flood-hit Farrukhabad, Faizabad, Bijnore, Kanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Mau districts.

Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas.

Meanwhile, Ganga and its tributaries were either flowing above or near the danger mark at several places. Sharda and Ghagra rivers were flowing above the danger mark at Paliakalan (Lakhimpur Kheri); and Barabanki, Faizabad and Ballia respectively. Sharda was flowing 0.67 metre above the danger mark of 153.620 metre at Paliakalan while showing a rising trend.

Yamuna and Rapti were flowing near the danger mark at Prayagraj and Balrampur, respectively. Ganga, Ram Ganga and Sai reflected a rising trend at some place. With the forecast of rainfall in the next 24-48 hrs in their catchments and basins, the areas under their influence along the route are likely to get further inundated.

According to the weatherman, light, moderate or heavy rainfall is forecast at some places in the next 24 hrs, including the Ganga Basin, Sharda Basin and Ganga-Ghagra Basin spread across Western, Central and Eastern regions.

Although remained sluggish during most of July, rainfall started gathering momentum in the state towards the end of July. While some districts are still categorised as rain deficient, some others have already received more than their normal quota of so far, including Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Bijnore, Saharanpur, Agra, Jhansi, Banda, Sitapur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.

However, in districts like Bulandshahar, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mathura, Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar, the rainfall still is 50% below normal.