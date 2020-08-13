Flood situation improves in Assam; 11,262 in two others districts affected

The flood situation in Assam



improved further on Thursday with the water receding from Morigaon district, though 11,262 people in two other districts are still affected by the calamity, an official bulletin said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the bulletin that 40 villages and 2,675 hectare of crop areas in Dhemaji and Baksa districts are currently submerged.

The number of flood-hit people in Dhemaji has gone down to 10,962 from Wednesday's 12,908.

In Baksa district, there are 300 affected people on Thursday while it was 1,000 the previous day.

According to ASDMA, more than 14,200 people across three districts were reeling under the deluge on Wednesday.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the northeastern state stands at 136. While 110 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

The authorities are running six relief camps and distribution centres in Dhemaji district, where 62 people are currently lodged.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributaries Jia Bharali and Beki are flowing above the red marks at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district, and at Road Bridge in Barpeta respectively.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were damaged in Udalguri, Majuli and Baksa districts, ASDMA said.

