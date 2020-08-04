JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Fight is against dictatorial style of Gehlot, not Congress: Pilot MLAs
Business Standard

Covid-19 patient flees from facility in Assam's Dhubri, booked hours later

A Covid-19 patient fled from a medical facility in Assam's Dhubri district, and was brought back on Tuesday after an operation that lasted for hours

Topics
Assam | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Dhubri 

Coronavirus, Healthcare worker
A healthcare worker wearing PPE kit interacts with Covid patients children at CWG COVID Care Centre, in New Delhi on Saturday

A COVID-19 patient fled from a

medical facility in Assam's Dhubri district, and was brought back on Tuesday after an operation that lasted for hours, police said.

The patient fled from the Diporkuti Covid Care Centre in Bilasipara town of the district on Monday night, they said.

The centre's in-charge informed the police after noticing that the patient was missing.

The patient was tracked and brought back from his house in the Golakganj area, police said.

The centre's in-charge informed police that the patient was reluctant to get admitted and was non-cooperative with the authorities and the health workers.

Police said they have registered a criminal case against the patient.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU